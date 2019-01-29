Growth Capital – It’s That Time Again

By Jeff Hall

Five entrepreneurs will pitch their deals to a blue-ribbon panel of investors at Growth Capital Conference this Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Olympic Collection in West LA.

One company, a biotech firm, manufactures an anti-opioid drug and should become profitable in 2019. Rapid expansion is forecasted.

A cryptocurrency trading platform has a $1 million contract in place – and multiple users in the pipeline.

A virtual prep academy for high school students improves college graduation rate and cuts student loans. Multiple high schools are under contract.

A SaaS (software as a service) hospital management company that recently achieved a $40 million loss recovery.

A news aggregator that makes it easy for companies to keep up with the news – and publish their own “thought leadership” articles. The company is in talks with a federal agency and several private companies.

Capital sources panel members represent over 500 Investors.

Alan B. Spatz, Panel Chair & Conference Sponsor Managing Partner, TroyGould PC Past President, Los Angeles Venture Association (LAVA).



Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group. HIG invests $50K to several million $ in startups and real estate ventures.



Marc Deschenaux, International Financier. Managed 169 Initial Public Offerings and 240 private offerings.



Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities. Investment Banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.



Don Kasle, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels Network. TCA is the largest angel network in the US with 400 members. TCA has invested over $218 million in 388 companies, with over $1.8 billion in venture capital follow-on funding.



Gene Massey, CEO. MediaShares and QwikShares. Manages Reg A & Reg D stock offerings & crowdfunding solutions.



Janice Orlando, Portfolio Management Chair, Pasadena Angels. With over 100 Members. PA has invested over $75 million in over 195 companies with over $500MM in venture capital follow-on funding.



The event starts a 7 a.m. on the third floor of the Olympic Collection, at Sawtelle and Olympic. A hearty breakfast will be served, followed by presentations which begin at 7:30 a.m.

In addition to the pitches from entrepreneurs, capital panel members will give their assessment of the current “lay of the land.” The event will wrap up at 10 a.m.

For more information, go to gcc2000.org.