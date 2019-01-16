Pedestrian Killed by Expo Line Train in Santa Monica

Pedestrian fatality occurs Tuesday morning.

By Sam Catanzaro

This morning, a pedestrian was killed after being dragged by a westbound Metro Expo Line in Santa Monica near the Colorado & 17th street station.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8:40 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) sent out an alert saying that Colorado Avenue between Lincoln and 17th Street was closed until further notice due to an accident investigation.

An SMPD officer on the scene of the accident told the Santa Monica Mirror that an individual fell off the station platform and got stuck between two train cars. Since the victim did not fall in front of the train, the conductor was not aware and the train proceeded all the way to Euclid Street dragging and killing the individual.

According to the officer on the scene, because the victim was dragged by the train, investigators have not yet been able to identify the individual as pieces of the victim’s body are spread out.

According to Ramon Montenegro, Public Information Officer for LA Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Sheriff’s investigators will review camera footage that is available from both the station and individual trains.