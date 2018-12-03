Flying Over Westside Traffic with Blade

By Keldine Hull

After last year’s $1 billion dollar facelift, Westfield Century City is taking to the skies to offer its shoppers the most exclusive customer experience yet. Unibail – Rodamco – Westfield has partnered with BLADE, the on-demand flight service, to provide chartered helicopter flights to Westfield Century City as well as Westfield Garden State in New Jersey and Westfield UTC in San Diego.

“There isn’t a more efficient and seamless way for customers to travel to a Westfield center than by flying with Blade,” said Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal in a statement. “This partnership breaks new ground to combine shopping and helicopter travel in a truly unique way.”

In the battle of the malls among the newly renovated Beverly Center and Rick Caruso’s newest shopping center, the Palisades Village, Westfield Century City hopes to land ahead of the competition with its unique VIP experience. For $995 round- trip, the service includes a helicopter flight to an L.A. airport and luxury ride to the mall for the ultimate getaway weekend. Customers also receive a $100 dining credit per person as well as other gifts and perks including a personal stylist and beauty services. The VIP experience gives a whole new meaning to traveling in style.

“While outstanding customer service has always been vital, its centrality to our company’s strategy has never been more important than it is today,” said Tom Tierney, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s evp director of operations in the U.S. in a statement. “Our new partnership with Blade is just the latest way we are committing to providing our guests new and exciting levels of hospitality – including many inspired by the world’s finest luxury hotels and resorts.”

Over seven decades after Bell Helicopter’s Model 47B broke ground as the first commercial carrier in the world, BLADE followed in its footsteps by launching an app based helicopter service that began with flights to the Hamptons. The startup, which works with different operators including Zip Aviation and Helicopter Flight Services, has spread its wings to include other cities like Miami, Nantucket and Los Angeles. BLADE’s partnership with Westfield Century City is a bold move that Century City Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nancy Wood believes can benefit the city. “It provides more visibility for Century City being a renowned business, entertainment, and retail destination, where Westfield leads the industry providing top of the class shopping experiences.”

After a two- year renovation project that was completed in September of last year, Westfield Century City hopes to continue to pull more consumers away from their desktops by offering them more than what they can find online. The massive overhaul brought in 200 new restaurants and stores including the first West Coast location of Mario Batali’s Eataly. Other additions include high-end fitness center Equinox, location- based virtual reality startup Dreamscape Immersive, slated to open this December and West Coast staple Randy’s Donuts. With its well-placed hammocks and beautiful lounge areas, Westfield Century City adds comfort to its modern-day shopping and dining experience.

And with its newly added helicopter service along with fine dining, entertainment and mind-blowing selection of stores, Westfield Century City is more than just a destination; it’s an experience.

Book your VIP experience now by visiting https://www.westfield.com/blade.