Man Arrested For UCLA Frat Party Sexual Assault

21-year old Nima Bendavood turns himself in for October 12 sexual assault.

By Staff Writer

The University of California Los Angeles Police Department (UCLA PD) has arrested a 21-year old male for allegedly sexually assaulting a UCLA student on October 12 at an off-campus frat party at Gayley Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, October 20, UCLA PD arrested Nima Bendavood, 21 after he surrendered himself to the police. Bendavood turned himself in after police launched a manhunt and shared images of him from the night of the assault. Bendavood, who is not a UCLA student, was booked for sexual penetration and is being held at LA County Jail with a $100,000 bail.

The assault occurred between 12 a.m. and 12:30 on Saturday, October 12 on the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.

“The victim reported that she was at a party on the 600 block of Gayley Ave when the suspect sexually assaulted her. The suspect then left the party and was last seen northbound on Gayley Ave,” reads a UCLA PD press release.