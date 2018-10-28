Man Arrested For UCLA Frat Party Sexual Assault

21-year old Nima Bendavood turns himself in for October 12 sexual assault.
By Staff Writer
The University of California Los Angeles Police Department (UCLA PD) has arrested a 21-year old male for allegedly sexually assaulting a UCLA student on October 12 at an off-campus frat party at Gayley Avenue.
On Saturday, October 20, UCLA PD arrested Nima Bendavood, 21 after he surrendered himself to the police. Bendavood turned himself in after police launched a manhunt and shared images of him from the night of the assault. Bendavood, who is not a UCLA student, was booked for sexual penetration and is being held at LA County Jail with a $100,000 bail.
The assault occurred between 12 a.m. and 12:30 on Saturday, October 12 on the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.
“The victim reported that she was at a party on the 600 block of Gayley Ave when the suspect sexually assaulted her. The suspect then left the party and was last seen northbound on Gayley Ave,” reads a UCLA PD press release.