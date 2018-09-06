Murder Suspect Chased by Police Throughout the Westside

By Staff Writer

A double homicide suspect led police officers on a car chase Wednesday from the San Fernando Valley, into West Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers chased the suspect, who was driving a dark green pickup truck, from Tarzana in the San Fendernano Valley all to the Westside.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. the suspect entered the 405 South Freeway and because there was no traffic, 15 minutes later, exited the 10 Freeway at 4th Street in Santa Monica.

The chase continued on surface streets in downtown Santa Monica before the suspect turned onto Pico Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard. After taking the chase briefly back into West Los Angeles, the chase returned to Santa Monica with the driver heading west on Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect then turned onto 14th Street before turning right to head eastbound on Montana Avenue.

After taking Montana Avenue all the way into West Los Angeles, the pursuit ended in a Ralphs parking lot on Wilshire Boulevard and Bundy Drive in Brentwood. The truck stopped in front of the grocery store’s entrance before the driver exited the vehicle without incident. After the driver exited the car, a passenger also exited the car. Both men were taken into custody at 6:10 p.m.

At one point during the chase, according to helicopter footage, the driver appeared to smoke something out of a bong while driving.

According to the LAPD, the double murder suspect is believed to have been the passenger during the chase. The suspect, 39-year old Gregorio Garcia, has been arrested for murders that occurred in February of 2018. According to Captain Paul Vernon, the murders took place in the LAPD Rampart Division which includes Silverlake and Echo Park. At the time of printing, officers were not able to provide much information about the case but said that the murders were narcotics related.