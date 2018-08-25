Henry Rollins Dazzles at KCRW

By Staff Writer

The punk rock icon ominously enters the stage. He begins to play music for his loyal crowd, and they go wild.

The Santa Monica College campus flooded with attendees ready to see legendary Henry Rollins and celebrate the last of three KCRW Summer Nights’ Backyard Parties on Saturday, Aug. 18.

“Its always exciting to hear your favorite people’s favorite songs,” attendee Ruby Smith said. “And he was so funny! Kinda raunchy at times so it felt like authentic Rollins.”

The night was filled with dancing, food trucks selected by KCRW’s Good Food and a vinyl pop-up shop. The Summer Nights’ Backyard Party series showed off the new KCRW headquarters that they moved into last December.

“The new digs are wild,” Smith said. “I know KCRW has been working in their basement on the SMC campus for decades but they deserve a fancy, sparkly building. I just hope they keep their same character in their new spot.”

The opening of the new KCRW building marked the first time the longstanding L.A. radio mainstay, founded in 1945, had its own standalone space.

“It’s nice to see they’ll be able to use KCRW’s new patio as a venue for music events,” attendee Jesus Ambrosio said. “The outdoors is really inviting for dancing, and the light projectors gave the area a cool vibe.”

For more information about KCRW events, visit www.events.kcrw.com/events.