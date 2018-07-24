Trader Joe’s Silver Lake Shooting: Bullet Belonged to LAPD

A recent break in the Trader Joe’s Silver Lake case reveals that the bullet that ended 27-year-old Melyda Corado’s life belonged to a policeman, not the suspect Gene Atkins.

On Saturday, a man took the Trader Joe’s store on Hyperion Ave. hostage with his kidnapped girlfriend in tow. In the process of trying to apprehend the suspect, the LAPD ended up fatally shooting store manager Melyda Corado.

While not much is known about the identity or whereabouts of the shooter himself, the L.A. Times reports that a running investigation has been opened to look through surveillance tapes and gather eyewitness testimony.