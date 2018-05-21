A Female Perspective: All-Women’s Art at Lois Lambert

A short walk from the Metro Expo Line’s Bergamot Station, Lois Lambert Gallery Saturday May 12 hosted an opening reception for their newest art exhibitions, “Paper Giants L.A.” and “I, Voyeur,” featuring works by an all-female ensemble of artists. The artworks ranged from abstract to realism.

Erica Entrop’s “I, Voyeur” featured several paintings based on photographs that the artist took while riding public transport. “I painted the whole series based on LA Metro,” explained Entrop, each of her paintings reflecting a moment in time aboard a different rail line – Red Line, Gold Line, Expo Line, Blue Line and Purple Line. In her work she presents the “elusive quiet moments” from each trip.

Sometimes the trains are packed,” she added, the artist able to remain “unseen” while taking the photo. Other times, someone notices what she is doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of us are on our own tracks, playing out individual narratives. I was drawn to certain people in this travel routine that seemed almost like characters in a play, always having some element that was interesting or different about them,” Entrop said.

On the other side of the gallery, artists Ky Anderson, Meg Lipke and Vicki Sher presented “Paper Giants L.A.” According to the artists, the unifying element is that they are all working on “72” x 60” thick printmaking paper.” The trio “met in New York about 10 years ago,” according to Anderson.

“We got along well and had studio visits,” Anderson said of Sher. “A few months later we brought Meg in.”

Lipke stated that she was working with textiles when she met Ky and Sher. In her current work she uses beeswax and fabric dye. “I don’t try to hide the drips,” she explained, pointing to areas on the paper where the wax had fallen.

Prior to embarking on Paper Giants, “Kai and I were working on a smaller scale,” Sher said. She mentioned that the trio also exhibited together in “Philadelphia, New Jersey and Kansas” and that they “make new works for each show.” Paper Giants L.A. is their fourth together.

For more information, visit: www.loislambertgallery.com.