Friends of LA River’s 29th Annual Cleanup to Occur April 21

Friends of the LA River (FOLAR) is proud to present the 29th Annual Great LA River CleanUp: La Gran Limpieza (CleanUp) . FOLAR’s annual CleanUp has exploded in recent years, shattering records for volunteer turnout and trash collected, and is the largest urban river cleanup in America. The 2017 CleanUp attracted over 10,000 volunteers—individuals and groups of all ages and backgrounds—who removed over 100 tons of trash from the LA River at more than a dozen sites.

Saturday, April 21st, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm is the 2nd weekend cleanup across four sites along the Middle River. Last weekend, almost 2000 people volunteered across two sites in the Upper River, and next weekend the CleanUp finishes in Lower River. Overall, the three-weekend event covers nine sites.

In addition to the trash pick-up, volunteers will be entertained by popular local bands that come to the CleanUp to connect with the LA River community. The Bowtie Parcel / Fletcher Drive site will feature FOLAR’s 38’ mobile visitor and education center, the LA River Rover. Refreshments, snacks, and sunblock will all be on hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year FoLAR is coordinating efforts with Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) to increase the safety and awareness for all by informing the CleanUp’s safety talks and working with FoLAR staff, site captains, and volunteers on best practices around people experiencing homelessness in our River channel.

The four sites for the cleanup are:

–2825 Benedict St., Los Angeles CA 90038

–Los Feliz Blvd. at Bond Park

–Fletcher Drive / Bowtie Parcel

–Marsh Park