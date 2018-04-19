Elected Officials, Caltrans Executives and Crews Keep California Beautiful With Annual Earth Day Roadway Clean-up Across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), elected officials and volunteers

will be rolling up their sleeves and picking up litter across freeways in Los Angeles and Ventura counties in recognition of Earth Day. Litter can clog storm drains, get wrapped in axles or harm wildlife. It also puts motorists and Caltrans maintenance crews in harm’s way. Last year, Caltrans District 7 removed nearly 20,000 cubic yards of litter at a cost of $3.3 million – money that could be spent on transportation infrastructure improvements and maintenance.

Maintenance crews will stack the litter in orange bags to illustrate how much is gathered in one day.

The pickups will take place at the following locations from 8:45 am-noon on April 20:

I-105 in Compton

US-101 in Sherman Oaks

Interstate 10 in Pomona

Interstate 210 in Pasadena

US-101 in Camarillo

Interstate 405 near Sunset Blvd

Interstate 605 in City of Industry