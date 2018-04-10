Alert Police Blotter 4/2/18-4/6/18

By Tim Broughton

Burning Desire

On Monday, March 26, at 9:39 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing them that a possible assault with a deadly weapon had occurred in the 1500 block of Sixth Street. The officers raced to the location and as they arrived they spotted a man being held down on the ground by a security guard. The officers soon learned that the security guard was the victim in this case and the man being held down was the suspect. The officers detained the suspect and spoke with the security guard. The officers learned that the suspect had been sleeping in the doorway of a building complex where the victim is employed as a security guard. The security guard woke the suspect up and told him that he was not allowed to sleep there and needed to move away. The suspect responded to this request by standing up and punching the victim in the mouth with a closed fist. A struggle ensued and during the struggle the suspect managed to retrieve a lighter and an aerosol can of deodorant spray. The suspect then lit the lighter and sprayed the deodorant through the flame causing the aerosol to ignite and become a mini flamethrower. The victim was able to avoid the fiery onslaught and hold the suspect down on the ground while he called the police. The officers arrested the suspect, aged 28 and homeless, and he was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail was not granted.

Hard Headed

On Tuesday, March 27, at 12;39 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were

called out to the area of the public restrooms, located in the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk, in order to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival at the location the officers spoke with the victim who said that he had been riding his bicycle along the bike path when suddenly a man threw a rock at him that struck him on the head. The victim said that he did not require any medical attention. The officers found the suspect in the parking lot located in the 1500 block of Second Street and after the victim had positively identified the suspect the officers arrested this 39-year- old Los Angeles resident and he was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a dirk or dagger and appropriation of lost property. Bail was set at $35,000.

The Naked Truth

On Wednesday, March 28, at 1:15 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were called out to the 400 block of Colorado Avenue in order to assist Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies with the apprehension of a nude man. When the officers arrived the deputies had a hold of the nude man. The officers noticed that the nude man was displaying the signs of being under the influence of narcotics so they placed him under arrest. As the officers were escorting the nude man to their patrol car the nude man became combative and suddenly kicked one of the officers in the leg. The nude man continued to struggle with the officers as they placed him in the back seat of the patrol car and then the nude man began to spit at the officers. This 21-year-old Malibu resident was arrested and later charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, public nudity, resisting arrest and battery upon a police officer. Bail was set at $20,000.

Location, Location, Location

On Thursday, March 29, at 8:55 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were

informed that a woman had been the victim of indecent exposure by a man inside the lobby of the Santa Monica Police Headquarters. The officers investigated immediately and discovered that the suspect had been inside the lobby of the Police Headquarters in order to register himself as a sex offender. The officers arrested the 38-year- old homeless suspect and he was later charged with indecent exposure and an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $60,000.