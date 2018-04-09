Din Tai Fung Opens at Westfield Mall

There has been a great deal of anticipation, but Din Tai Fung, the dumpling and noodle chain that is known for its delicious food and four hour waits for a table in Orange County, has finally opened its doors at Westfield, Century City.

The restaurant officially opened on March 23 and now locals will be able to partake of their famous xiao long bao (soup dumplings), which are made fresh on the premises every day.

Founded in Taipei, Taiwan in 1958 as a cooking oil retail shop it became a restaurant in 1972, focusing on its famous noodles and dumplings. Today, you can find Din Tai Fung restaurants around the world.

Din Tai Fung is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.