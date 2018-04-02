Music in the Air: The Annual Spring Fling Hits Bergamot

By Michael Ray

On Saturday March 24, curators and artists opened their gallery doors for the third annual Spring Fling. The event was a celebration of the arts that featured artist-led presentations, live music, and food pop-ups. Diana McNeill, Gallery Coordinator at the Leslie Sacks Gallery stated that the Spring Fling is one of four annual events that she organizes at Bergamot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Spring Fling is for everyone. We welcome artists, visitors, tourists, neighbors, kids—anyone!” She stated. In addition to Spring Fling, McNeill also organizes three additional events Summer Celebration, Fall Open and the Holiday Open House. She went on to say that, “we want to make sure everyone feels like they can experience fine art and not feel threatened or intimated.”

Throughout Bergamot, artist led-talks were coupled with opening receptions, pop-ups, auction previews and music. Inside the Leslie Sacks Gallery, artist Marc Katano led an art talk during which he spoke about his work. “Each line represents nothing more than its own creation, and each piece finds meaning in the harmony of its own structure,” Katano stated. The Japanese-American artist paints on hand-made Nepalese paper. “The texture is what I enjoy, each sheet is different.”

In Bergamot’s parking lot oasis People’s Park, music filled the air. Sibling duo Sarah Pappas and Daniel Pappas, followed by the Friends of the Venice Symphony Orchestra, played variations of lounge music as well as original compositions. Vocalist, Sarah Pappas stated that she and her brother, a pianist, have played music together for over a decade; whereas the Friends of the VSO are comprised of, “solo recording artists that collaborate behind the scenes for each other” according to leader Wesley Flowers.

Regarding Spring Fling, McNeill emphasized that “we want people to be inspired and feel like they can rely on Bergamot to consistently exhibit amazing art in the Santa Monica community.”

For more information visit: http://www.lesliesacks.com/contact.