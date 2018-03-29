Kaiser Permanente to Offer Free Seminar Educating Teens About Pregnancy Prevention

Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles continues its commitment to educating teens and their parents about pregnancy prevention, peer pressure, birth control options, making healthy and responsible choices, and sexually-transmitted diseases with its Teen Seminar on April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The four-hour seminar that has been hosted for local teens between the ages of 13 and 17 by Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles, twice a year since 2002. The seminar typically has about 80 attendees, and is open to the public.

“Whether or not our teens are having sex, they are being exposed to sex at a younger age though media and overall societal changes,” said Veronica Grijalva MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles, who is the physician in charge of the seminar. “Through guest speakers, peer-to-peer discussions and a performance, the goal of the seminar is to break the ice, and open up the discussion for teens to feel more comfortable talking about sex and making responsible choices.”

Attendees of the Teen Seminar will watch a performance by Kaiser Permanente’s Educational Theatre Program called “What Goes Around” that focuses on teen pregnancy, contraception, and sexually-transmitted diseases. Students will then separate from their parents and can speak freely with their peers in a facilitated discussion.

The event is on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KP West LA Medical Center, located at 6041 Cadillac Avenue in the Basement Conference Room. For more information or to register, call (323) 857-4233. Space is limited.