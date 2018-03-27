Summer Adventure, Enrichment Program for Elementary and Middle School Students, Returns for 35th Year

Registration is now open for Summer Adventure, a fun and affordable summer enrichment program in Santa Monica co-sponsored by the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation and the Santa Monica-Malibu Council of PTAs.

The five-week program takes place from June 18 through July 20, 2018 and is open to students entering transitional kindergarten through 9th grade.

The elementary program takes place this year at Roosevelt Elementary School. Classes include technology, art, theater, dance, sports and more. There are full-morning readiness programs for incoming transitional kindergarteners and kindergarteners. These readiness classes help support an easy transition to any SMMUSD elementary school in the fall.

Middle school students will have the opportunity to build websites, create slimy experiments, get physical in a variety of sports classes, including rock climbing and bouldering, and so much more at Lincoln Middle School. Incoming sixth graders can take advantage of a “Middle School Masters” class, preparing them for their transition to John Adams or Lincoln Middle Schools. Incoming ninth graders can “Get Set for Samohi,” a class that helps students make the transition to high school. Middle School Summer Adventure is offered on a weekly basis, giving students the option to enroll from one to five weeks.

“Our transition classes help students entering transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth

grade, and ninth grade ease into their new school experience,” said Jennifer Smith, SMMPTA Council president. “The program will provide information about what to expect and skills and habits to be successful in their new school environment.”

Summer Adventure lets students enjoy an enriching summer camp experience in a relaxed

school setting, where most classes are taught by SMMUSD teachers who are excited to share their passion in a specific area with students for a few weeks over the summer.

“We are excited that Summer Adventure, for 35 years, provides a wide variety of summer

enrichment opportunities for our students,” said Linda Greenberg, executive director of the Ed Foundation. “Students in Summer Adventure have fun, make new friends, and enjoy enrichment activities that help prevent summer slide!” For more information and to register, visit summer-adventure.org