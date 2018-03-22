2018 Sustainable Quality Award (SQA) Winners Announced for Achievements Incorporating Sustainable Practices into Business

Celebrating its 23rd year, the Sustainable Quality Awards recognize local businesses that demonstrate excellence in helping Santa Monica continue to move toward a more sustainable future. The annual awards ceremony and lunchtime event, which draws over 300 attendees from across the City, also offers the Sustainable Power Hour, a top-notch, unique opportunity to showcase one’s business and civic pride, while networking, enjoying gourmet small bites, and learning from fellow sustainably-minded businesses and officials. The event will take place April 26th, 2018, at Le Meridien Delfina Hotel to formally recognize this year’s winners. Expo opportunities available now through April 9th; space is limited.

“The SQAs have honored 152 businesses since 1995 for their outstanding leadership in sustainability, and I’m honored to be the Chair of this year’s awards program,” states Alisha Auringer, LAcarGUY Manager of the Environment. “This event celebrates those who positively impact the City of Santa Monica and motivate others through their innovative approach to business through sustainable practices.

“And don’t miss the Power Hour at 11am! My favorite hour to connect business-to-business and green-to-green is infused with dynamic minds to make a sustainable and profitable business. I always learn something new, meet someone valuable and get to sample delicious organic bites from our local chefs. It’s the perfect lead-in to the awards presentation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The SQA Grand Prizes are given to businesses that excel in the areas of sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the natural environment. Excellence awards are given to outstanding achievements in any one or two of the three categories.

The 2018 Sustainable Quality Awards honor one Grand Prize winner and four Excellence Award winners.

The ceremony will take place at Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica Hotel in the Penthouse Ballroom. On April 26th, the event begins at 11:00AM with an active networking and exhibitor hour (Sustainable Power Hour), showcasing local businesses and chefs with sustainable bites from Bareburger and Benny’s.

SQA winners will be formally recognized during a special award presentation starting at 12:00 PM. A sustainable plated lunch will be served.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.smsqa.com or by calling 310.393.9825. Pre-paid tickets are $60 for Chamber members and $70 for non-members.