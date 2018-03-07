Ride in Place and Move Charity Forward: Registration is Now Open for the Award-Winning 6th Annual Tour de Pier Stationary Cycling Fundraiser

Registration for the most unique fundraising event in Southern California is now open. Stationary cyclists can sign-up to ride in the award-winning 6th Annual Tour de Pier fundraiser held on Sunday, May 20 at the Manhattan Beach Pier & Strand. Thousands are expected to hit the iconic beachside pier to pedal and raise money for three cancer charities: the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and the Uncle Kory Foundation. In 2017, the Tour de Pier broke fundraising records for the fourth consecutive year by raising more than $1.2 million for cancer research and aims to set another record by raising $1.5 million this year. Since the event’s debut in 2013, the Tour de Pier has raised more than $4.2 million.

The Tour de Pier brings one of the hottest indoor fitness activities – stationary cycling – to the gorgeous outdoors. 1,700 cyclists will be riding on 350 stationary bikes while overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The area’s best instructors and celebrity guests will spin riders through five 50-minute sessions with energizing music and loads of excitement. In addition to cycling, there will be a free Health & Fitness Expo, a Cardio Kids Fun Zone with games and activities as well as entertainment.

Previous celebrity riders and appearances have featured people such as Gene Simmons (KISS); Paul Stanley (KISS guitarist); Steve Nash (2x NBA MVP); Luke Walton (Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach); Tony Cruz (Olympic cyclist); Eric Fonoimoana (Olympic gold medalist – volleyball); Heather Petri (Olympic gold medalist – water polo); Kerri Walsh (3x Olympic gold medalist – volleyball); Maggie Steffens and Kiley Neushul (Olympic Gold Medalists, Water Polo) and Dr. Kristi Funk (television personality); David Tutera (WE tv); Dolvett Quince (The Biggest Loser featured trainer); Dr. Jennifer Berman (co-host, The Drs.); Jim Mora (UCLA Football Head Coach); Clay Helton (USC Football Head Coach); Andy Enfield (USC Basketball Head Coach) and more.

Participants must register to reserve a bike for five one-hour sessions. Riders can either recruit up to four teammates or ride solo. Registration fee per rider is $150. Each bike team must raise a minimum of $750 (registration fees will count toward the $750). Hurry and register as bikes sell out quickly. Online registration closes on Sunday, April 29 at midnight or as space permits. The event will take place 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.on Sunday, May 20 at 2 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information or to register, visit www.tourdepier.com.