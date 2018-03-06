Academic Achievers to Provide an Inside Look at Ivy League College Admissions

Academic Achievers, a leading provider of private tutoring for pre K – 12 students, today announced that they will be holding a special event: Inside View of the Selective College Admissions Process on Saturday, April 7, 9:30 am, at their headquarters at 2500 Broadway in Santa Monica. The event is open to area high school students and their parents, and will provide tips on how to successfully navigate the admissions process to get into your first choice school.

Guest speaker Jane Gutman, former Associate Dean of Admissions, University of

Pennsylvania, will give parents and students an inside look into what really goes on

in the admissions office of top universities when they decide who to accept, reject or

wait-list.

“We’re so happy to have Jane, a former admissions director at a top Ivy League

school, shed some light onto what can be a very stressful and opaque process,” said

Janis Adams, Founder and CEO of Academic Achievers. “Our mission at Academic

Achievers is to best prepare students for college, and the admissions process is

clearly a key element of that.”

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP. For more information, and to register,

click here.