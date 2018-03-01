Celebrating Women’s History Month with Julia Morgan’s Legacy at the Annenberg Community Beach House

On Sunday, March 11, the Santa Monica Conservancy will be holding a special commemoration of architect Julia Morgan. Morgan was California’s first licensed woman architect who designed more than 700 projects in her five decades of practice, including collaborating with William Randolph Hearst on the Hearst Castle. Morgan was posthumously awarded the AIA’s highest honor, a Gold Medal, and her brilliant and pioneering work continues to gain public recognition. Attendees at the March 11 program will be able to learn more about this ground-breaking architect and tour the Beach House’s Morgan-designed guest house and pool, which comprise the historic core of the Beach House.

There will be a lecture by Karen McNeill, Ph.D. from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. who is the leading expert on Julia Morgan. Dr. McNeill is currently writing a biography of Julia Morgan, and has lectured extensively on Morgan’s work in the San Francisco Bay area.

There will also be a tour the Morgan-designed Guest House and pool from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. after the talk with docents from the Santa Monica Conservancy who will provide insights into Morgan’s life and pioneering work.

The event is free, although reservations are requested. It will be located at 415 Pacific Coast Hwy. Santa Monica, 90402. For more information, or to RSVP, visit juliamorganlegacy2018.eventbrite.com or call 310-458-4904.