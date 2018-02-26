Breakfast at the Top

Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Santa Monica Commission on the Status of Women, will present its annual Organization of Women Leaders (OWL) International Women’s Day Breakfast March 1, to herald Women’s History Month.

The annual breakfast gathers professionals from throughout the community to network and enjoy a wonderful breakfast and stage program, according to the Chamber.

“Echoing 2018’s powerful start in the wake of such budding initiatives as #TimesUp and Women’s March, among others, the theme of this year’s breakfast is “Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring women who fight against all forms of discrimination against women,” the Chamber said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breakfast will champion silence-breakers, achievers and many more outstanding women who overcame barriers and shattered glass ceilings in their careers, lives and beyond.

This year, the “OWLie” honorees include Maya Paley, Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement, National Council of Jewish Women/Los Angeles, and Patty DeDominic, CEO, Chief Life Coach and Author, and founder of multiple multi-million dollar businesses. The esteemed honorees join the company of past award-winning recipients including actress Jennifer Garner, Californialist founder Bettina Duval, documentary director Amy Ziering and Assistant City Manager Elaine Polachek, among others.

“There is nothing more inspiring than a group of women lifting others up by calling out all forms of misogyny and discrimination against women in our society,” said Paley. “We must continue to speak truth to power about how women continue to face sexual harassment and violence, attacks on our bodily autonomy, unequal pay and disproportionate levels of poverty. I am honored to be this year’s OWLie Honoree at the International Women’s Day Breakfast.”

For more information on the event, visit www.smchamber.com/owl.