Community CalendarNewsEducationSportsPrep SportsSanta Monica Let The Softball Games Begin! By Staff Report - February 16, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Celebrations Wednesday, Feb. 14, as Santa Monica High School (Samo) Girls Varisty Softball team officially opened a new softball field with new scoreboard on Sealy Field at Santa Monica High School. Kyla Walker (#17) and Marisa Muñoz from Samo hold the scissors moments after cutting the Samo-themed yellow and blue ribbon to open the new field. Photos: Morgan Genser ADVERTISEMENT