Let The Softball Games Begin!

By
Staff Report
-

Celebrations Wednesday, Feb. 14, as Santa Monica High School (Samo) Girls Varisty Softball team officially opened a new softball field with new scoreboard on Sealy Field at Santa Monica High School.

Kyla Walker (#17) and Marisa Muñoz from Samo hold the scissors moments after cutting the Samo-themed yellow and blue ribbon to open the new field.
Photos: Morgan Genser

 

