Celebrity Divorce Lawyer’s ‘Break Up’ Website: Local Attorney Laura Wasser Has Launched a Website Called “It’s Over Easy” to Help People Divorce Online

Divorce attorney Laura Wasser is making it easier for couples to divorce online with her new website, reports the Associated Press.

Wasser, who is known for representing some of Hollywood’s biggest stars – including Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp – has decided to help regular couples divorce online, without ever having to hire an attorney, go to a courthouse or even meet in person.

The website can be used by couples in California and New York County. Wasser told AP she came up with the idea doing online shopping. “I feel like there’s so many people who these days shop online, date online, bank online — maybe they actually even met dating online — and now they’re married,” she said. “Why not give them the opportunity to do this online?”

Wasser, 49, said she uses core questions she asks clients and techniques to keep breakups amicable. “Try to get back to them and realize that there is something good that did come out of your relationship,” she said. “It’s so much better for your emotional health to be able to do it that way.”

The site also helps with custody arrangements if there are children from the marriage, managing finances, co-parenting and surviving holiday gatherings.

Costs to use the site range from $750 for a guided DIY divorce to a $2,500 service that includes filing your documents and 90 minutes of mediation counseling.

