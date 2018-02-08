Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society Holds Malibu Lagoon Field Trips

SMBAS invites all to our monthly Malibu Lagoon Field Trips, held on the 4th Sunday of every month, at 8:30 and 10:00 a.m. The next dates are FEB. 25th and MAR. 25th, both of which are free. Below is more info, for your use, distribution, and enjoyment! Please come out to the beach for a wonderful morning of birdwatching and friendly camaraderie! Bring binoculars if you have them; loaners are available if you don’t.

Malibu Lagoon Field Trips

4th Sunday of Every Month, Every Month of the Year

SANTA MONICA BAY AUDUBON SOCIETY (SMBAS)

https://smbasblog.com

ADULT WALK 8:30 A.M. – Beginner and experienced, 2-3 hours. Species range from 40 in June to 60-75 during migrations and winter. We meet at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot and begin walking east towards the lagoon. We always check the offshore rocks and the ocean. When lagoon outlet is closed we continue east around the lagoon to Adamson House. We put out special effort to make our monthly Malibu Lagoon walks attractive to first-time and beginning birdwatchers. So please, if you are at all worried about coming on a trip and embarrassing yourself because of all the experts, we remember our first trips too. Someone showed us the birds; now it’s our turn.



CHILDREN AND PARENTS WALK 10:00 A.M. – One hour session, meeting at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot. We start at 10:00 for a shorter walk and to allow time for families to get it together on a sleepy Sunday morning. Our leaders are experienced with kids so please bring them to the beach! We have an ample supply of binoculars that children can use without striking terror into their parents. We want to see families enjoying nature. (If you have a Scout Troop or other group of more than seven people, _YOU MUST CALL JEAN (310-472–7209)_ to make sure we have enough binoculars and docents.)

Malibu Lagoon is at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Cross Creek Road. Look around for people wearing binoculars.

Parking machine recently installed in the lagoon lot: 1 hr $3; 2 hrs $6; 3 hrs $9, all day $12 ($11 seniors); credit cards accepted. Annual passes accepted. You may also park (read the signs carefully) either along PCH west of Cross Creek Road, on Cross Creek Road, or on Civic Center Way north (inland) of the shopping center. Lagoon parking in shopping center lots is not permitted.