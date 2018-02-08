Bullet Journaling: Teen Edition at Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents Bullet Journaling: Teen Edition on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. at the Ocean Park Branch Library at 2601 Main Street.

Calling all teens! Bring organization and creativity into your life with bullet journaling. A Bullet Journal is an amazing productivity tool that can accommodate a wide variety of planning schemes. It can be your to-do list, your planner, your sketchbook and your diary, all-in-one. We’ll guide you in the process, you’ll customize your journal into whatever works best for you. All materials will be provided. Limited quantities available. Just bring your creativity!

This program is free and open to teens. Space is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Ocean Park Branch Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1 and 8. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.