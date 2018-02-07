Environmentalism Through Photography at Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents Environmentalism Through Photography on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library’s MLK Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Photographer and graphic designer Jennifer MaHarry shares her experience utilizing wildlife photography to encourage appreciation of wild creatures, inspire preservation of our quickly-vanishing wilderness, and foster environmental advocacy.

This program is free and open to all ages. Space is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10, and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.