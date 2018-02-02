Bye Bye Bergamot: bG Gallery Celebrates its Final Days at Bergamot Station

By Sam Skopp

After years at unit G8A in Bergamot Station, bG Gallery is moving to a new location on Ocean Park Boulevard after the sale of the private building in which the gallery has been housed. Jan. 28 was the final day that the gallery was open to the public, celebrating Saturday, Jan. 27 with a “moving out” party of sorts, closing the doors on the gallery’s longtime home.

“People are sad about the whole thing, but are wishing us well,” said Mark Mcalinden, the gallery’s Head of Collection Consultation.

Alongside providing refreshments to visitors to the final celebration of the old gallery space, artist John Kilduff painted “ice cream portraits,” paintings of faces on ice cream cones.

The gallery also sold works from its back room, in addition to what was on display on the walls: a group show featuring works from past exhibits or otherwise owned by the gallery.

“This is from the past few years,” said McAlinden. “Some things are from the LA Art Show. Some we had in storage. It’s our last hurrah sale. It’s a chance for artists to come and buy other artists’ work or pick up their own work.”

The gallery’s new space will open in March, but until then will hold walk-in office hours in the Building Bridges Gallery in unit F2 at Bergamot Station, as well as conducting home visits for purchasing of artwork.

The gallery is also collaborating with other arts spaces with several pop-up exhibits around town including: “Exhibition: ‘The Ocean of Memories’,” at the Taiwan Academy, curated by Henry Lien; “Grayscale Wonderland III”, curated by gallery owner Om Bleicher at the FM Gallery (both currently on display); and “Linda Vallejo: Brown Oscars”, at The Mezz Gallery at the Montalban.

For more information on all things bG Gallery, visit santamonica.bgartdealings.com.