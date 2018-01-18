Santa Monica Airport Association and Museum of Flying to Host Public Event Featuring George Bye of Bye Aerospace January 20

The Santa Monica Airport Association and the airport’s Museum of Flying will host a public event on Saturday, January 20 . featuring George Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, who will discuss the benefits of electric flight and the future of flight training.

The museum will provide a special $5.00 admission from 9:30 AM to 11:00 am. Bye’s presentation will begin at 10:00 AM.

Bye is the creative innovator behind Bye Aerospace, which he founded in 2007, and has two decades of experience as an aerospace entrepreneur and executive. Among his designs, which utilize advanced aerodynamics, composite structures, and alternative propulsion systems, are the “Sun Flyer” family of 2 and 4-seat electric aircraft and two new solar-electric hybrid unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) concepts.

“General aviation is ready for a much-needed boost, and the benefits of electric flight, including lower noise and emissions, are particularly important to airports like Santa Monica Airport,” Bye said. “My thanks to Santa Monica Airport Association and the Museum of Flying for inviting me to participate.”

Dave Hopkins, Vice-President of the Santa Monica Airport Association, said the event is timely given the possibilities of electric flight. “We are honored to welcome George, who has been at the forefront of electric aviation for years,” he said. “Electric aircraft, which offers zero emissions and near-silent operation would be most welcome at Santa Monica Airport for the next 100 years of operation at the historic airport.”

For more information and to reserve tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/e lectric-airplane-morning-with- george-bye-tickets-42061377713