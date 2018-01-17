Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) Announces 2018 Preseason Schedule

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced its full 2018 preseason schedule, which includes three matches in Los Angeles and a road trip to take on Sacramento Republic FC on Feb. 25 at 2:00 pm PT.

The Club will begin preseason training on Jan. 22 on the campus of UCLA in Westwood, which will serve as LAFC’s home field throughout the preseason before the team moves into its permanent Training Facility at California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA).

All training sessions and preseason matches at UCLA are closed to the public. A more detailed training schedule will be made available to the media at a later date. All media interested in covering preseason training sessions and matches must reserve credentials by emailing [email protected]

The four-match preseason schedule begins with a visit from the 2017 MLS Cup Champion Toronto FC on Friday, Feb 2 at 1:00 PM PT. LAFC will then take on New York City FC at UCLA on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3:00 PM PT. The Club will host its final match at UCLA on Sunday, Feb. 18 against the Vancouver Whitecaps beginning at 3:00 PM PT.

The Club will cap off their pre-season stretch with a road trip to California’s Capital on Sunday, Feb. 25to take on Sacramento Republic FC at Papa Murphy’s Park beginning at 2:00 PM PT. For ticket information, contact Sacramento Republic FC at www.sacrepublicfc.com.

DATE OPPONENT HOME TEAM SITE TIME 2/2/18 Toronto FC LAFC UCLA 1:00 PM 2/8/18 New York City FC LAFC UCLA 3:00 PM 2/18/18 Vancouver Whitecaps LAFC UCLA 3:00 PM 2/25/18 Sacramento Republic Sacramento Papa Murphy’s Park 2:00 PM

LAFC will play its Opening Match at Banc of California Stadium against the Seattle Sounders onSunday, April 29. The only way for fans and supporters to guarantee a seat for the LAFC home opener and other marquee match-ups is to become an LAFC Season Member. In addition to tickets, LAFC Season Memberships include access to year-round events and benefits that offer a direct connection to the Club. To secure your place in history, visit https://www.lafc.com/tickets/memberships.

A limited number of seats for each regular season match will be available for group tickets. For more information and to reserve group seats, visit https://www.lafc.com/tickets/group.