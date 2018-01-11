Santa Monica Public Library presents Spirit of the Sixties: Then & Now with Francesco Da Vinci

Santa Monica Public Library presents Spirit of the Sixties: Then & Now, a multimedia presentation with Francesco Da Vinci, on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 2:00 pm in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Photojournalist and peace activist Francesco Da Vinci offers a multimedia presentation on the changes brought about during the 1960s – from civil rights to the peace movement – and how the lessons of that era can be applied in today’s divided America. Francesco will present a short video and slideshow of his photos from that decade, followed by a discussion. A well-established photographer, he is currently producing a documentary promoting diversity and nonviolence.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.