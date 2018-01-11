Eclectic Performances in Front of an Open Fire Warm up the Historic Miles Memorial Playhouse

The annual Fireside at the Miles has become a wintery Santa Monica tradition now in its ninth year. This year’s season kicks off this Friday, January 12 and patrons are invited to come enjoy a variety of performing artists from classical and world music, dance and jazz, to stand-up comedy and storytelling. This unique experience transforms the Spanish-Revival-style playhouse into a large living room. Risers and seating is oriented around the fireplace. Couches, candles, intimate lighting and a coffee and tea bar add to the seasonal ambiance.

January performances feature taiko fusion group On Ensemble, the jazz sounds of Nick Mancini 4tet, the Los Angeles Flute Orchestra, an all vocal A Capella Night, chamber ensemble A Bridge to Everywhere and world jazz group Gregory Poree Band.

February performances will feature the comedic stylings of the Joe & Joshua Show, true stories told in SHINE Storytelling, local artists Orchestra Santa Monica Woodwind Quartet, dance by Angela Todaro Dance, family-friendly An Evening With the Oopsadaisies, vocalist Natalie Jacob in Natalie Jacob Jazz Band, all-guitar ensemble Los Angeles Electric 8, and local movement artist Suchi Branfman & Friends.

Performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. between January 12, 2018 and February 24, 2018.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for youth age 18 and under, adults age 55 and over and students of any age. Doors open at 7:30, shows run from 8 to 10 p.m. For a complete line-up and tickets, please visit milesplayhouse.org