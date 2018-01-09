Building Bridges

The future of Santa Monica Pier Bridge lies in the balance as several options for improvement head toward City Council.

The City of Santa Monica, in cooperation with Caltrans, is proposing to reconstruct the Santa Monica Pier Bridge to meet current seismic and safety standards, the City announced Dec. 28., 2017.

According to the City, there are several upcoming opportunities to weigh in on the Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment (EIR/EA) for the proposed project, including a public meeting on Wednesday, January 10.

“The Pier Bridge Replacement Project would replace the Santa Monica Pier Bridge with a single bridge or two separate bridges. The following three alternatives were evaluated in the environmental report and will be discussed at the public meeting:

Alternative 1 would replace the existing bridge with a new, wider bridge in the same location and construct a temporary bridge on Moss Avenue to maintain vehicle access to the Pier during construction.

Alternative 2 would be the same replacement bridge as proposed in Alternative 1; however, temporary vehicular access to the Pier deck during construction would be via a temporary vehicle ramp from Parking Lot 1 North.

Alternative 3 would construct two new permanent bridges. The existing bridge would be replaced with a new bridge in the same location for mainly pedestrian and bicycle use. Permanent vehicle access to the Pier would be via the second new permanent bridge at the Moss Avenue entrance.”

Everyone is invited to participate in the decision-making process.

Attend a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Ken Edwards Center, 1527 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Review the material online at www.smgov.net/smpierbridge, at all Santa Monica libraries and at the Caltrans District 7 office, 100 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Submit comments by email at [email protected] or by mail addressed to:

Selim Eren, P.E., Civil Engineer

City of Santa Monica, Civil Engineering Division

1437 4th St., Suite 300

Santa Monica, CA 90401

The deadline for public comments on the EIR/EA is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Comments submitted via mail must be postmarked by February 13, 2018.