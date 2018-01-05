Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra Showcases Winners of the Robert Turner Piano Concerto Competition

The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce its 22nd consecutive annual collaboration with the Westside Music Foundation to showcase the brilliant young winners of the prestigious and highly competitive Robert Turner Piano Concerto Competition. In a challenging program, the six winners will play one movement each from the Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in D major, Op. 50 “Youth” and the Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54. If the past is prologue, the performances of these young artists will be nothing short of astonishing. In addition, the orchestra will perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, D 485.

Robert Turner was a renowned Southern California professional pianist and teacher whose students won numerous state, national, and international piano competitions. Turner soloed with the NBC Orchestra at age 14 and entered the Juilliard Graduate School on a fellowship as a student of Josef & Rosina Lhevine at age 16. Later he earned a master’s degree in composition from Princeton with Roger Sessions and studied conducting at the Curtis Institute with Fritz Reiner. Mr. Turner was on the UCLA, UCSD, and USC faculties. Many of his students are professional performers and teachers at the university level.

The concert will take place Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 4 PM at the Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1343 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica CA 90405. Admission is free, though there is a suggested donation of $10. There is open seating, and parking is free.