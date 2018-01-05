Emmy Award Winning Composer Bruce Broughton to be Honored by the New West Symphony at January 20 Gala in Santa Monica

Ten-time Emmy Award-winning composer Bruce Broughton will be presented with the New West Symphony’s “Bravo Award for Musical Excellence” at a special gala January 20 at Le Méridien Delfina Hotel in Santa Monica. The gala will include a performance of many of Broughton’s popular film and television music performed by New West Symphony musicians, many of whom are stars themselves in the Hollywood studio recording industry.

Broughton, a resident of Bel Air, is best known for his many film scores including

Silverado (which earned him an Academy Award nomination), Tombstone, The Rescuers Down Under, The Presidio, Miracle on 34th Street and the Homeward Bound adventures and Harry and the Hendersons. His scores for television range from mini-series like Roughing It and The Blue and Gray to TV movies (Warm Springs, O Pioneers!) and countless episodes of television series such as Dallas, Quincy, Hawaii Five-O and How the West Was Won.

A concert composer as well, Broughton has been commissioned by the New West

Symphony to create a piece for string quartet and orchestra, titled Salmagundi, that will make its world premiere with the Lyris Quartet and the New West Symphony on January 25 at Barnum Hall in Santa Monica. Tickets to the gala include admission to that concert or, if the guest prefers, tickets to see violin superstar Pinchas Zukerman who will perform with the New West Symphony and conduct the orchestra March 9 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The January 20 Gala will also include a musical tribute to Broughton by the New West

Symphony Harmony Project of Ventura County, a youth development program that provides underserved families in the community the opportunity to participate in music—from seeing the orchestra live in concert, to putting musical instruments directly into the hands of children and providing free instruction and the support they need to thrive.

Tickets for the gala are $250 (or $200 without concert ticket) with proceeds going to fund the New West Symphony and its education programs. Reservations can be made at www.newwestsymphony.org or by calling 866-776- 8400.