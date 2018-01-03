Olivia Munn to Host 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced Tuesday that actress Olivia Munn will host the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on The CW on Thursday, Jan. 11.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin in a statement. “Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

Munn’s recent roles include the mutant Psylocke in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and a voice role as Koko in “The Lego Ninjago Movie.” This year she will play Psylocke again in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and will also star in Shane Black’s “The Predator” and have a cameo role in Gary Ross’ “Ocean’s 8.”

This year, Guillermo Del Toro’s sci-fi romance “The Shape of Water” leads all films with 14 CCA nominations, while on the TV side, FX’s miniseries “Feud: Betty and Joan” led the field with six nominations. Netflix beat all TV networks with 20 combined nominations for their shows including four for “GLOW.”

The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards airs Jan. 11 at 8 PM ET on The CW.