Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre Y.E.S. (Youth Education/Entertainment Series) Proudly Presents The Velveteen Rabbit

Although it is the most modest toy in the nursery, the Velveteen Rabbit earns the love of a young child and learns the joys and pain of becoming “real.” Margery Williams’ classic book springs to life in this enchanting musical about love, loss, and self-esteem, with music by the composer of the smash Off-Broadway revue I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. The show is recommended for children ages 3 and up. There will be one intermission and the cast will come out and sign autographs at the end!
The Velveteen Rabbit is presented by Morgan-Wixson’s award-winning Youth Education Series (Y.E.S.) and is part of the theatre’s commitment to engaging young audiences, training young talent, and supporting literacy.
The Morgan-Wixson Theatre is located at 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405. There is free parking just west of the theatre at the Venice Family Clinic. Shows are Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m., February 3 through February 18, 2018.
To order tickets online, visit https://web.ovationtix.
com/trs/cal/1221, or save online fees by calling the box office directly at (310) 828-7519. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Group rates are available.
