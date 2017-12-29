Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre Y.E.S. (Youth Education/Entertainment Series) Proudly Presents The Velveteen Rabbit

Although it is the most modest toy in the nursery, the Velveteen Rabbit earns the love of a young child and learns the joys and pain of becoming “real.” Margery Williams’ classic book springs to life in this enchanting musical about love, loss, and self-esteem, with music by the composer of the smash Off-Broadway revue I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. The show is recommended for children ages 3 and up. There will be one intermission and the cast will come out and sign autographs at the end!

The Velveteen Rabbit is presented by Morgan-Wixson’s award-winning Youth Education Series (Y.E.S.) and is part of the theatre’s commitment to engaging young audiences, training young talent, and supporting literacy.

11 a.m. , February 3 through February 18, 2018 . The Morgan-Wixson Theatre is located at 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405 . There is free parking just west of the theatre at the Venice Family Clinic. Shows are Saturdays and Sundays at

To order tickets online, visit https://web.ovationtix. com/trs/cal/1221, or save online fees by calling the box office directly at (310) 828-7519 . Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Group rates are available.