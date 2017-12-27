Kaiser Permanente Announcement Regarding Oct 9-13 Mismailing Affecting Approximately 740 Members

Between October 9, 2017 and October 13, 2017, due to an inadvertent processing error, approximately 740 letters that included protected health information were mailed to the wrong Kaiser Permanente members in West Los Angeles.

The incident is currently under review in accordance with our policies and procedures. Kaiser has also reviewed and updated their mailing workflow processes to help prevent any similar incident in the future.

It is believed the risk to these members’ personal privacy is limited because this was an accidental disclosure which did not include Medical Record Numbers, Social Security numbers or financial information.

In addition to the affected members, they have also notified the appropriate regulatory agencies. Kaiser Permanente is committed to protecting the confidentiality of our members’ personal information.

Members who are affected by this matter and have questions should call (800) 464-4000 (TTY:711) during business hours, which is Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pacific time.