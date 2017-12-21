A Tale of Two Light Stands: LED Lights Can Help Save Energy This Holiday Season

As December draws to a close, people may notice that their electric bill is higher than normal. Maybe it’s due to the heater, but it’s likely due to the large light display using incandescent lights many LA residents have in their yards. To combat this, Conserve Energy SoCal has some facts about LED Lights that may convince you to switch:

-LED Lights use up to 80% less energy than traditional Christmas lights, which help save energy, which helps the environment.

-LED’s last for 4,000 hours, while incandescents last for 2,000.

-With LED’s, your average electric bill goes up $.22, whereas incandescent lights can add up to $13.65

Hopefully this will help you make a decision when shopping for new lights next year. Happy Holidays!

For more tips on how to save energy, visit conserveenergysocal.com