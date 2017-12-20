City of Malibu to Host Family Spanish Immersion

The City of Malibu Community Services Department will be hosting a Family Spanish Immersion Workshop at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 PCH) on Tuesday, January 16 at 11:00 AM.

The Department offers a variety of Creative, Health & Wellness, and Informative Workshops to the community. The Family Spanish Immersion workshop, led by Un, Dos, Tres, offers parents and children the chance to experience the Spanish language and culture by engaging in a full-immersion workshop that incorporates early childhood development. The instructor will provide an interactive and entertaining environment that will allow families to embark on a wonderful language adventure. The demonstration will be followed by a 6-week session beginning January 23.

The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for a community workshop, call 310-317-1364. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/WinterWorkshops or call 310-456-2489, ext. 239.