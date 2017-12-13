iHeartMedia Los Angeles to Partner With Westfield For a Fire Relief Fundraiser in Southern California

iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today the iHeartRadio So Cal Fire Relief Project, a fire relief fundraising effort in partnership with Westfield that will collect much-needed funds for the victims of the ongoing Southern California wildfires. At the time of this release over 260,170 acres have burned in the Creek, Rye, Thomas, Lilac and Skirball fires collectively, and close to 1,217 structures have been destroyed. Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, devastating wildfires continue to threaten communities throughout Southern California.

The iHeartRadio So Cal Fire Relief Project will launch Wednesday, December 13, when select iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations will broadcast live from four Westfield locations from 6:00 a.m. PST to 9:00 p.m. PST . iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ on-air personalities including Ellen K from KOST 103.5, Valentine in the Morning from 104.3 MYFM, Gary and Shannon from KFI AM 640, Vic The Brick Jacobs from AM 570 LA Sports, DJ A Oh from REAL 92.3, Sisanie from KIIS FM, Andy Harms from Alt 98.7 and more, will encourage local listeners to participate in the fundraiser by making monetary donations at one of the four participating Westfield Mall locations. All donations will be distributed through three local organizations including the American Red Cross, The Humane Society of Ventura County and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The live broadcast and donation drop-off locations are:

Westfield Century City

102.7 KIIS FM and KOST 103.5 broadcasting live

Westfield Topanga

REAL 92.3 and 104.3 MYFM broadcasting live

Westfield Fashion Square

Alt 98.7 and KLAC AM 570 broadcasting live

Westfield Valencia Town Center

KFI AM 640 broadcasting live

Each Westfield mall’s retailers will offer promotions and giveaways to thank donors for their generosity. Listeners can tune in to the radio stations indicated above for more information on the offers at each location.

The iHeartRadio SoCal Fire Relief Project online, and participate in an auction for items donated by some of today’s hottest artists and athletes to raise money for the fire victims, by visiting Saturday, December 30 when the online auction will close. Additionally, participants can donate toonline, and participate in an auction for items donated by some of today’s hottest artists and athletes to raise money for the fire victims, by visiting www.iheartsocal.com . Donated items up for bid include: Autographed items by Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Twenty One Pilots, Cage The Elephant, Muse, Metallica, The Black Keys and more, backstage meetings with DJ Khaled and Fallout Boy during their upcoming U.S. tours, suite tickets at an LA Dodgers home game, plus the chance to watch batting practice from the field and more. Listeners can bid online untilwhen the online auction will close.

“Our radio stations truly embrace our commitment to serve the communities in which we live and work,” said Kevin LeGrett, Division President for iHeartMedia Southern California Market. “iHeartMedia Los Angeles will remain dedicated to helping the families affected by this natural disaster.”

“A strong commitment to the communities we serve is at the core of what Westfield stands for,” said Heather Vandenberghe, Westfield’s Chief Marketing Officer in the United States. “We are honored to partner with iHeartMedia on this effort and to make our local malls available so that the community can come together in support of the victims and first responders of the wildfires.”

iHeartMedia Los Angeles is the leading media outlet in the Los Angeles market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio service – with more than 1.4 billion app downloads and 100 million registered users.