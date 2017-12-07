City Monitoring Nearby Fires- Malibu Residents Urged to Subscribe for Emergency Notifications

The City is continuously monitoring all nearby fire developments relevant to the Malibu area.

Early Wednesday morning, December 6, the Skirball Fire broke out off the San Diego Fwy (I-405) near Sunset Blvd. In response, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) closed all of its Malibu and Santa Monica schools due to poor air quality and the closure of I-405 between the Santa Monica Fwy (I-10) and the Ventura Fwy (US 101).

Poor air quality continues in Malibu. Residents are urged to sign up for Everbridge, the City’s Disaster Mass Notification system. Through Everbridge, the City can send immediate, vital information by text, phone call, and email to multiple contacts. Users can enter numerous contacts, such as cell phone and work phone numbers for every family member. The system is similar to reverse 911 and will be used for major disasters and evacuations only. Subscribers can also provide other important information that will aid the City and first responders in providing necessary assistance in an emergency situation. Sign up at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

Residents should also subscribe to receive ongoing traffic, weather, utility, and emergency alerts by email and text message through the City’s alert system at www.MalibuCity.org/news (scroll down to Alert Center).