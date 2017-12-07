California Consortium of Song Presents “Playhouse Sessions” This Friday, December 8

The California Consortium of Song is presenting an eclectic evening of ‘pin-drop’ acoustic perfection, with no intermission, under the stars and chandeliers of Santa Monica Playhouse this Friday, December 8, 2017. The playhouse main room has done away with the proscenium and literally puts the audience on stage with the players.

Santa Monica, CA 90401. The event will take place at the Santa Monica Playhouse, located on 1211 4th Street, Doors open at 7:30, with the first performance at 8:00. Advance tickets are $20, which includes CD from each band. Date of show tickets are $30, an VIP tickets are $50, which includes a front row seat as well as a CD from each band. Complimentary beverages and snacks will follow the show in the courtyard. As well, a portion of the proceeds go to benefit The Miracle Foundation, which provides Arts Education & Community Outreach in the Greater Los Angeles area. The performers include: Steve McCormick:

Officially releasing his 6th studio album “Stars and Chandeliers”; hailed by the Huffington Post as “brilliant Americana,” McCormick brings his usual all-star band including Michael Jerome (Better Than Ezra, Blind Boys of Alabama) on drums, Kevin McCormick (Crosby, Stills & Nash) on bass, Dan Ubick (Eamon, The Lions) on guitar, Eric Lynn (Shangri-la Studios) on keyboards and Heather Donavon (Melody Gardot, Keb’ Mo’) on vocals. For a sample, check out “My Oh My” (ft Heather Donavon) We Are The West

A convergence of sound and space, Los Angeles-based We Are The West are dedicated song-stylists who have developed a uniquely immersive approach to performance. Brett Hool [voice/guitar] and John Kibler [bass/voice] were originally described as "a two-man orchestra of stunning vocals, meditative guitar, and exploratory double bass" [ABQ Journal], the group now includes an extended family of musicians with Elizabeth Goodfellow [drums/voice], Sylvain Carton [clarinet/saxophone], Ben Tolliday [cello], Joe Kennedy [keys], Paul Cox [organ], and Mathias Künzli [percussion]. Check out their song "Siren" Carlos Calvo

This is guitar-driven acoustic and electric Pop/Rock/Folk music that is unwaveringly authentic, undeniably compelling. Joining Carlos (vocals/guitar) will be bassist Carlos Costa, drummer Marc Slutsky and cellist Mai Bloomfield. Check out their song "California Christmas" here

For more information, or to buy tickets in advance, click on the links below.