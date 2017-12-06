SoCal Wildfires: Impacted Residents Should Contact Their Agents and Save Receipts

As fire crews continue to fight the #ThomasFire (Ventura), the #CreekFire (Sylmar), and the #RyeFire (Santa Clarita), and new brush fires have erupted, like the #SkirballFire (Bel-Air), State Farm claim representatives and agents are ready to address customers’ needs. Impacted residents should evacuate if ordered to do so or if risk appears imminent, and commuters should be ready to change routes at a moment’s notice.

“Don’t wait until emergency personnel orders an evacuation to create an emergency plan,” said State Farm spokesperson Jordi Ortega. If you suffered damage, it is advised to file a claim when it is safe to do so, customers that need to file a claim should contact State Farm to get the process started as soon as possible. Ways to file a claim include:

-contacting their local agent

-calling 1-800- SFCLAIM

-submitting a claim through the mobile app Pocket Agent.

-or through the website at statefarm.com/claims.

If you are a part of a mandatory evacuation, remember these tips:

-Safety first: material things can be replaced but the loss of life or serious injury can’t be fixed.

-Stay tuned: follow news reports and information from first responders.

-Keep living expenses receipts: they may be reimbursable after meeting your deductible.

-What to expect from the claims process: we will work with you closely to resolve your claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have not been evacuated but your home could become threatened, remember to:

-Have an evacuation plan: create it, discuss it and include where to go/reunite, who to call, etc.

-Make a home inventory: document your personal possessions, because proof of ownership can make

your claim settlement easier and faster. A quick video of each room can help a lot later on.

-Back up your information: Back up vital photos, documents and financial information.

-Create an evacuation package: put original vital documents and irreplaceable items (paper photos,

family heirlooms, etc) in one place so it is ready to go.

-Talk to your agent: discuss your coverage needs, understand your deductible and the difference

between the current market value of a property and its replacement cost.