Letter to Santa Monica Parents: School in Session, Despite Smoky Conditions

Dear staff, parents and guardians,

We understand that there are very smoky and windy conditions this morning in our communities.

School is in session, however, we will be running on an indoor schedule today, including for physical education, lunch and recess.

We are awaiting direction from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding athletic team practices this afternoon and for any additional advice.

There are no fires in the area at this time. The smoky conditions are from fires in the Ventura area.

If your student has health concerns, please contact your medical professional for advice at this time. If you’re student will not be in school due to these conditions, please contact your school office and report your student as absent today.

We will provide additional information to you as it becomes available. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati, SMMUSD