Assault on Santa Monica Pier, Suspect Attacks Victim With Car

Yesterday morning, at 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the Santa Monica Pier parking lot regarding an altercation that had just occurred between two groups. The investigation revealed that neither party was desirous of prosecution, and that both groups went their separate ways.

At 4:35 a.m., officers responded to the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant on the Santa Monica Pier where an assault had just occurred. This investigation revealed that the same two groups were involved in both incidents. The suspect (Daniel Arroyos, male, 21 years) returned to the Santa Monica Pier Deck Parking Lot to retrieve his vehicle.

As he was exiting the Pier Deck Parking Lot, he exchanged words with the victims. Arroyos drove his vehicle aiming it at the victims. Arroyos struck one of the victims and caused some damage to the restaurant in the process of committing the crime. Arroyos’ vehicle was disabled as a result of additional collisions. All the parties were still on scene when the police arrived.

The victim sustained significant bruising to his leg and hip area. The victim was treated on scene by SMFD Paramedics. Arroyos was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Attempted Murder. The investigation is ongoing.