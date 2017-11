Explore magical art in this century-old, English-style Craftsman home of artist and writer Patricia Knop. The residence features colorful carousel animals that Knop salvaged, international art and textiles from South America, as well as Knop’s own artwork.

The festivities will include tours of the home, music, our signature chili, treats and drinks. And we will celebrate our members and their generosity in furthering our work and impact on preservation in Santa Monica.