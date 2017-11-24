Annual Fall Festival Returns to St. Anne’s

By Sam Skopp

St. Anne’s Church on Colorado Avenue recently hosted its annual Fall Festival, with free admission to anyone in the community attracting mostly families with children from around town.

The festival included many carnival rides and games, for which festival attendees could purchase tickets. Additionally, the event included face painting, tables by local organizations, live music, a raffle, and food prepared by local chefs.

St. Anne’s hosts its Fall Festival every year, and has hosted meetings by a Festival Committee throughout October to plan the event. Their last large event was a Halloween festival, and before that a Harvest festival at the end of September, with many of the same attractions. These are just a few of the many events they host throughout the year.

For more information on upcoming events at St. Anne’s, visit saintanneschool.com.