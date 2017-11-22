Ice Ice Baby

Santa Monicans have had their skates on for twirls of fun at Downtown Santa Monica’s annual ICE in recent days. Officially opening Nov. 5 and inviting skaters of all abilities to hit the rink up until Jan. 15, the open-air freeze zone on the corner of 5th and Arizona promises to please attendees of all ages. Ice at Santa Monica is offering special holiday hours – open today, Friday Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information and hours head to: downtownsm.com/ice-at-santa-monica, or call 310.260.1199. Skating is $15 all day, including rental – check out Groupon for some cool holiday deals.

