Nature Printing Activity at the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium December 3, 2017

Learn the art of Gyotaku – a traditional Japanese art form of nature printing – from an internationally recognized master on Dec. 3 at Heal the Bay’s Santa Monica Pier Aquarium.

Chris Dewees, artist, author, ecologist, and fisherman will read stories and poems from his book “A Life Among Fishes,” beginning at 2:30 pm., followed by a hands-on activity for all ages to create their own fish prints. Supplies will be provided. A book signing and Q & A with Dewees will be ongoing in the Aquarium’s Dorothy Green Room.

Find the Aquarium at 1600 Ocean Front Walk, beach level at the Santa Monica Pier, beneath the Merry-Go- Round building. The marine education center is open to the public Fridays from 2 to 5 pm, and weekends from 12:30 – 5:00 pm. Admission: free for children under 13; for all others, $5 per person; groups of 10 or more: $3 per person, regardless of age. Learn more at www.healthebay.org.