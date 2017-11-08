Parish of St. Matthew Invites You to their 26th Annual Christmas Faire

The Parish of St. Matthew invites the entire Pacific Palisades community to join us for our 26 th annual Christmas Faire on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 6pm- 9pm in the church’s Sprague Auditorium. There will be an abundance of great items for everyone on your Christmas List regardless of whether they’ve been naughty or nice.

Tickets to professional sporting events of all types, hotel getaways – both local and far, far away, beauty treatments from top estheticians and toys for kids of all ages in the incredible silent auction. Shop for yourself and for those on your Christmas List while doing good for our community.

The theme of this year’s Faire is Home Is Where the Heart Is because, as John 15:4 instructs “Make your home in me, as I make mine in you.” The Christmas Faire is celebrating its 26 th joyful year where, once again, all of the net proceeds from the evening are donated to the church’s outreach partners – to make our community healthier and homier for all. A complete list of the religious and non-

religious organizations who will benefit are listed below.

The five Christmas Faire co-chairs are Pacific Palisades residents: Kelly Durbin Peterson and Courtney Quinn Wyman who will serve as auction co-chairs, with Anna Hurst, Channing Grigsby and Holly Manzo serving as the event co-chairs.

“We hope to welcome friends – both old and new – and neighbors.” says Anna Hurst of her second year as co-chair. Manzo, a native of Vermont, “This celebratory evening will be the start of a great – and blessedly not freezing — holiday season for all.” Grigsby adds, “the work our outreach partners do is essential for the health of our community.” Palisadian natives Courtney Wyman and Kelly Peterson, ‘remember the Faire fondly from our years as students at the Parish School and are honored to carry the tradition forward.”

For more information on the St. Matthew’s Christmas Faire, click here.

The Parish of St. Matthew welcomes Palisadians of all faiths to join us at the Annual Christmas Faire and at Sunday services. For more information on The Parish of St. Matthew, The Episcopal Parish of

Pacific Palisades, you can check out their website here.