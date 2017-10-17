Veteran’s Day Celebration to Take Place November 11

The Veteran’s Association (VA) West invites you to their Veteran’s Day Celebration next month, on Saturday, November 11, 2017!

Several events will be taking place, all at the VA:

At the Los Angeles National Cemetery, located at 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles from 10:00-11:15 am, there will be a formal ceremony honoring the Veterans.

At the Serenity Park Parrot Sanctuary located at 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles from 10:00 am-6:00 pm, there is a barbecue open to the public. Bring your patriotic spirit and hunger!

As well, Jackie Robinson Stadium’s Lot #15 located at 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, there is a Veteran’s Resource Fair.

For more information on the event, email [email protected]